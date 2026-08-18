AIIMS bars two suppliers after complaints over equipment quality
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has barred two medical suppliers from participating in its tenders for two years following repeated complaints from hospital departments over the quality of disposable syringes and suction sets, including reports of insects inside syringes, blood-stained needle hubs and fungal contamination
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has barred two medical suppliers from participating in its tenders for two years following repeated complaints from hospital departments over the quality of disposable syringes and suction sets, including reports of insects inside syringes, blood-stained needle hubs and fungal contamination.
The action against Tirupati Medicines Pvt Ltd and Tarini Medicare Inc comes weeks after the Union health ministry informed Parliament August 4that certain batches of disposable syringes supplied to AIIMS Delhi had been recalled this year following quality-related complaints.
Officials from Tirupati Medicines Pvt Ltd and Tarini Medicare Inc did not respond to HT’s requests for comments till the time of this this edition going to print.
In an order dated August 13, accessed by HT, AIIMS barred Tirupati Medicines from participating in tenders for disposable 5ml syringes with needles and equivalent items for two years. The order said multiple hospital departments had complained about the quality of syringes supplied by the company.
The first complaint was received on March 3, 2025, following which the supplier was asked to replace the stock within 48 hours. However, further complaints were received about defects including “insects inside syringes”, broken needles, blood-stained needle hubs, fungal contamination, needle dislocation, internal breakage and cracked plungers causing leakage.
Tirupati Medicines told the institute that it had acted only as an authorised distributor and had no role in manufacturing the products. AIIMS rejected the explanation, saying the contractual responsibility for the supplied material remained with the supplier.
AIIMS said the debarment was necessary “to protect patient care services and uphold integrity of public procurement”. Tirupati Medicines did not respond to requests for comment.
In a separate order, AIIMS barred Tarini Medicare over complaints concerning the quality of Yankauer suction sets. Complaints were first received in September and October 2024, followed by another complaint on December 27.
The institute said departments had reported poor suction performance and material-quality issues. The supplier was directed in January 2025 to coordinate with departments and replace defective stock within five days. A final warning was issued in February, giving it 48 hours to replace the material and warning of possible cancellation of the contract and debarment. Another complaint was received on March 10, 2025, concerning a different batch, following which AIIMS issued a show-cause notice.
A further complaint from the paediatric surgery department concerned “faulty/collapsible tubing causing suction failure during surgery, especially during active bleeding”. AIIMS said the tubing collapsed under negative pressure, interrupting suction during surgical procedures.
Such a failure, the institute said, could “severely compromise surgical field visibility, delay critical intervention, and pose direct risk to patient safety”.
The latest action follows concerns over repeated recalls of disposable syringe batches at AIIMS. On August 4, Union minister of state for health Prataprao Jadhav told the Rajya Sabha that affected batches manufactured by Noble Pharmacare Ltd and Veekay Surgicals had been recalled as a precautionary patient-safety measure following quality complaints.
In June, Rajya Sabha member Haris Beeran had also urged the health ministry to investigate the recalls and their implications for patient safety.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRidhima Gupta
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.Read More
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