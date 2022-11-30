Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Man killed, 3 hurt as car rams into truck in Ferozepur

Man killed, 3 hurt as car rams into truck in Ferozepur

bhopal news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 08:50 PM IST

When they reached near Piayeana village on Ferozepur-Moga road, their car rammed into a truck in which all four sustained critical injuries. Later, Deepanshu succumbed to his injuries

A young bank employee, Deepnashu Singla, was killed while three others were injured critically when their car rammed into a truck on the Ferozepur-Moga road on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
A young bank employee, Deepnashu Singla, was killed while three others were injured critically when their car rammed into a truck on the Ferozepur-Moga road on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A young bank employee was killed while three others were injured critically when their car rammed into a truck on the Ferozepur-Moga road on Wednesday.

As per information, Mahesh Kumar, Deepnashu Singla, Sahil and Dikshit of Ferozepur, all working in a private bank in Moga, were going to their office from Ferozepur on Wednesday morning. However, when they reached near Piayeana village on the Ferozepur-Moga road, their car rammed into a truck in which all four sustained critical injuries. Later, Deepanshu succumbed to his injuries while the other three were admitted to a local hospital.

Deepanshu was married a year ago and blessed with a child last month. Meanwhile, the police impounded the truck and started further investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out