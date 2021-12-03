60-yr-old man cried hysterically near son’s body on track. Train mows him down

BHOPAL: A 60-year-old man, crying hysterically on a railway track right next to his son’s body, was run over by a train in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district late on Thursday evening.

The man had seen his son die by suicide on the railway tracks moments earlier and was in a state of shock, police said.

“His two brothers tried to alert him (about the approaching train) but he didn’t hear... and the train hit him.,” said Gurukaran Singh, superintendent of police of Hoshangabad.

His 36-year-old son, the younger of his two children, had stomped out of their house in Shohagpur town just a short while earlier after a heated argument in the family. “He (son) also threatened of ending his life. The father and his two brothers also went after him,” Singh said about the heart-wrenching incident.

The son went to the railway tracks not far from the house. “He jumped before a moving train and died. The man saw the accident and started crying loudly on the track,” the district police chief said. Soon after, another train came.

The man and his son used to run a furniture shop in Shohagpur town. His elder son, 38, lived in Hoshangabad town, 70km away.

The two bodies have been handed over to the family after autopsy, said Singh.