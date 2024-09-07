Man, who shot video of rape of woman on footpath in Ujjain, arrested: Police

The Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday arrested a man, who shot a video of a rape of a woman on a footpath in Ujjain, from Nagda town of the district. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Salim, 32. Police said the accused has been identified as Mohammad Salim, 32, a native of Nagda. (Representational image)

Police will also take action against those who made the video viral, officials said.

A woman was raped on a footpath on Wednesday in an inebriated condition. On the basis of the viral video, police had arrested Lokesh, a resident of Ujjain.

Ujjain superintendent of police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said, “Mohammad Salim has been arrested from his house in Prakash Nagar, Nagda. His mobile phone has also been seized.”

Salim had got off at Koyla Phatak Square from the bus from Nagda on Wednesday. He spotted the woman being raped on the footpath. He made a video of the rape of the woman and also shared it with some others.

“Police traced the accused and also Salim with the help of the cyber cell. Police have registered a case under the IT Act against the accused Salim,” said the SP.