Bhopal, The National Green Tribunal has sought responses from the Central and state pollution control boards over a plea alleging that 11,000 litres of milk and 210 sarees were offered at the Narmada River during a religious event in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, polluting the water body. Milk-pouring ritual in Narmada: NGT seeks response from pollution control boards

Hearing a petition against the Madhya Pradesh government, the tribunal directed authorities to examine whether such religious rituals violate existing environmental guidelines or require fresh anti-pollution regulations.

Nearly 11,000 litres of milk were poured into the river as part of a ritual on the culmination of a 21-day religious event in Satdev village in the Bherunda area on April 8, prompting environmentalists to flag its negative impact on the ecosystem.

The NGT's Central Zone bench in Bhopal was hearing a petition against the state government on Monday.

The bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and expert member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi directed the Central Pollution Control Board and MPPCB to submit reports on whether such rituals are covered under existing environmental guidelines or fresh regulations are required.

The applicants alleged that approximately 11,000 litres of milk and 210 sarees were offered to the Narmada River during the rituals.

They contended that the ritual could adversely affect the river's ecology, aquatic organisms, irrigation sources and drinking water quality and violate provisions of the Water Act, 1974.

While the tribunal observed that no scientific data had been placed before it regarding pollution caused by pouring milk into rivers, it noted that section 24 of the Water Act prohibits the discharge of polluting matter into streams and wells.

It pointed out that organic substances may increase Biological Oxygen Demand , potentially affecting aquatic life.

The tribunal further observed that pouring milk into the Narmada during rituals had become a matter of environmental and public concern requiring examination by pollution control authorities.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 17.

Narmada originates at Amarkantak in the state and traverses 1,312 km westward to Maharashtra and Gujarat, emptying into the Arabian Sea via the Gulf of Cambay.

It is the largest west-flowing river of the peninsula, passing through a rift valley, and is a crucial water source for irrigation in MP, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

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