PM Modi to be face of BJP’s election campaign in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the face of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new election campaign, which will run with the slogan “Modi ke man mein base MP and MP ke man mein Modi” for the upcoming polls in Madhya Pradesh, a BJP leader said on Friday.

PM Narendra Modi and MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo)

In the one-minute video, which has not been officially released but was circulated on social media on Friday, schemes launched by both the state and centre have been publicised with Modi’s portrait prominently displayed.

Modi will be at the forefront of the BJP’s state election campaign, the leader said.

“All the big schemes launched by the BJP-led state government including ‘Ladli Behna’ ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’ scheme’ and the ‘Gareeb Kalyan’ scheme will be promoted. The campaign says that we (the party) will talk about the only person who is behind all these schemes and that is PM Modi,” the leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

The campaign is also connected with the recent visit of union home minister Amit Shah to the state.

“Madhya Pradesh leaders were asked by the home minister to contest (the upcoming) election unitedly and that PM Modi will be the face of the election (and) the populist schemes. The advertisement and campaign songs have been designed to beat anti-incumbency with the PM’s face,” said another senior leader.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was the face of the election campaigns in the state from 2008 to 2018 assembly polls, might be missing from the video but state leaders will speak about his contribution, it was learnt.

The party has also decided that all future major announcements such as the celebration of ‘Janjati Gaurav Diwas’ on November 15, the scheme to home-deliver ration in tribal areas, and welfare schemes for girls and women will be launched by the PM, said the leader quoted above.

The leader said that Modi, then a rising leader in the BJP, was in-charge of MP in the early 90s and his long-time strong connection with the state will be publicised in the campaign.

The BJP has realised that projecting the PM during the election campaign will provide the party a better chance to beat the 15-year anti-incumbency factor.

“There is no doubt that PM Narendra Modi is our guide and his vision and mission to change the lives of people will always be the lead of our campaign. At the official launch of the campaign, people will see that with PM, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state president VD Sharma and central ministers from MP will be part of the campaign,” Ashish Agrawal, who is the state media in-charge for BJP, said.

The Congress party shot back at the proposed campaign, saying that Chouhan missing from the video means there is a need for change in the state.

“‘MP Mein Modi…’ means, BJP will contest the election without the chief minister’s face. BJP top leaders have accepted this fact that there is a need for change,” KK Mishra, the party’s media in-charge in MP, said, quoting the slogan.