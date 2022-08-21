MP: 3 journalists booked over story on elderly man taken to hospital on cart

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bhopal news
Updated on Aug 21, 2022 11:27 AM IST

The in-charge of Community health Centre, Lahar, filed a complaint with police saying that a probe has found the journalists’ claim to be false

The journalists claimed that no ambulance arrived and the family was not getting benefits of government schemes.
ByShruti Tomar

Three journalists in Madhya Pradesh have been booked over a story on a family taking an elderly man to a hospital on a pushcart after a probe found their claim to be false, said police.

The journalists Kunjbihari Kaurav, NK Bhatele and Anil Sharma, who work as contributors for national and regional news channels, have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 (forgery) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity or ill hatred) between classes, said Shailendra Chauhan, superintendent of police, Bhind.

The journalists on Friday posted videos and photos of Gyaras Prasad Vishwakarma of Daboh with a story that he was taken to hospital, which is 5 km away, in a hand cart by his son Harkishan Vishwakaram. They also claimed that no ambulance arrived and the family was not getting benefits of government schemes.

District collector Satish Kumar ordered a probe. Community health Centre, Lahar, in-charge Dr Rajeev Kaurav filed a complaint with police saying in the probe it was found that the family didn’t contact any ambulance and they were getting all the benefits of the government schemes.

No arrest has been made so far. All the three journalists claimed that they were implicated in a false case by administration. “We showed the truth only,” they added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

