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MP: Anti-graft group seeks probe into bureaucrats' land purchases near Western Bypass project

MP: Anti-graft group seeks probe into bureaucrats' land purchases near Western Bypass project

Published on: May 17, 2026 01:30 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, An anti-corruption outfit in Madhya Pradesh has demanded a high-level probe into land deals around the proposed 3,200-crore Bhopal Western Bypass, alleging that senior IAS and IPS officers acquired plots along the route months before the project's approval, with their value skyrocketing within a few years.

MP: Anti-graft group seeks probe into bureaucrats' land purchases near Western Bypass project

The System Parivartan Abhiyan has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seeking the immediate cancellation of the 35-km project, claiming its alignment was altered three times, but it continued to benefit bureaucrats.

SPA president Azad Singh Dabas, in a letter to the chief minister, alleged that the bypass project was being used to benefit senior officials.

"Our crusade against corruption is a campaign for administrative, judicial, police and media accountability," Dabas, a retired Indian Forest Services officer, told PTI.

The SPA cited media reports claiming that around 50 IAS and IPS officers from different states purchased 2.023 hectares of agricultural land in Guradi Ghat village in Bhopal's Kolar area through a single registry document on April 4, 2022.

The outfit has alleged that the land was purchased for 5.5 crore, when its market value at the time was 7.78 crore.

Dabas also claimed that several officers from the 2013 to 2016 batches had allegedly purchased land in the names of their wives and children, and some had constructed buildings in violation of rules in Bhopal.

The outfit has demanded a high-level investigation into the land deals and urged the government to scrap the Western Bypass project to prevent "unnecessary expenditure of public money".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP: Anti-graft group seeks probe into bureaucrats' land purchases near Western Bypass project
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP: Anti-graft group seeks probe into bureaucrats' land purchases near Western Bypass project
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