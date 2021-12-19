Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhopal News / MP boat capsize incident: Bodies of 3 persons recovered
bhopal news

MP boat capsize incident: Bodies of 3 persons recovered

Nine people were on board the boat that capsized at around 4pm on Saturday in Narmada River near Banskheda village, some 135 kilometres from the Raisen district headquarters.
After failing to retrieve the bodies on Saturday, a team of 50 rescuers from SDRF and police resumed the search operation on Sunday morning. (Representative image)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 07:00 PM IST
PTI |

The bodies of three people who had gone missing in Saturday's boat capsize incident in Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh were recovered on Sunday, an official said. 

Nine people were on board the boat that capsized at around 4pm on Saturday in Narmada River near Banskheda village, some 135 kilometres from the district headquarters. While six of them managed to swim to safety, three people, comprising a 24-year-old man, his 23-year-old sister in law and her two-year-old son, had gone missing, he said. 

After failing to retrieve the bodies on Saturday, a team of 50 rescuers from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police resumed the search operation on Sunday morning with motorboats, Raisen Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar Sahwal said. 

"The child's corpse was found 100 meters from the spot at around 1 pm, while the bodies of the man and woman were found by 3.30 pm. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered," the SP said. 

