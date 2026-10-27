Bhopal, The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved various development schemes and financial proposals costing more than ₹8,225 crore for the overall development and strengthening of the administrative system, an official said. MP cabinet approves various proposals of more than ₹8,000 crore

Prioritising agricultural expansion and water resource management, ₹3,378 crore 69 lakh was approved for major irrigation projects in Chhindwara, Morena, and Sagar districts for continuous operation from 2026-27 to 2030-31, which will significantly expand irrigation capacity, the official said.

These decisions were taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The council of ministers also approved using ₹2,050.03 crore from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund to accelerate environmental protection and compensatory afforestation work.

To ensure uninterrupted public health services, ₹1,743.58 crore was approved for the Public Health and Medical Education Department, and ₹651.25 crore for social justice and disability welfare schemes.

The official said that to strengthen the administrative system, the establishment of District Education Officer offices in the newly-formed districts of Niwari, Mauganj, Pandhurna, and Maihar, the creation of new posts, the smooth functioning of the Economic Offences Wing , and procurement proposals related to the Civil Supplies Corporation were also approved.

The cabinet sanctioned ₹3,378.69 crore for the continued operation of irrigation projects in Chhindwara, Morena, and Sagar from the financial year 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The cabinet approved ₹2,611.13 crore for the Chhindwara Irrigation Complex Project. The project's primary objective is to provide water to farmers' fields through micro-irrigation on 1,90,500 hectares.

Additionally, ₹197 crore has been approved for the continuation of the Pench Diversion Project. Its primary objective is to construct a dam to supply water for agriculture in Chhindwara and Seoni districts. The project aims to develop irrigation potential in 126,647 hectares in Chhindwara district, the official said.

Under the Chentikheda Major Irrigation Project in Morena district, construction of a dam and irrigation system covering 15,300 hectares of the district is underway. An amount of ₹531.15 crore has been approved for the continuation of the Chentikheda Project.

The Panchamnagar Irrigation Complex in Sagar is a major irrigation project.

The Pagra Dam and Panchamnagar Barrage have been constructed under this project.

The Pagra Dam will irrigate 25,000 hectares of land in Sagar and Damoh districts through a pipe system. An amount of ₹39.41 crore has been approved for the continuation of the Panchamnagar Irrigation Complex, the official added.

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