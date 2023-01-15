Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chopper returns to take-off spot after technical glitch; CM safe, say police

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chopper returns to take-off spot after technical glitch; CM safe, say police

Updated on Jan 15, 2023 07:32 PM IST

The chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road. He was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

The helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday landed in Manawar town of Dhar district from where it had taken off sometime back due to a technical glitch, police said.

Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening but it had to fly back to (Manawar) shortly due to a technical glitch and landed, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar.

The chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road. He was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
