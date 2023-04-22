MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stops convoy to aid accident victims in Bhopal. Watch

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan halted his convoy to inquire about the victims of an overturned car on VIP Road in Bhopal while he was on his way to attend a function on Saturday. Before leaving the scene, he directed officials to provide medical help promptly.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inquiring about well-being of accident victims.(Twitter/CMMadhyaPradesh)

A video of the incident shows CM Chouhan taking the pilot vehicle of his motorcade to reach the accident site and inquiring about the well-being of the youths injured in the accident. The occupants of the car can be seen evacuated securely while the car turns turtles.

CM Chouhan can be heard saying, "Do they get hurt too much? Take them to the hospital." He then reached out to the youth and asked if they were from Bhopal. Chouhan left the scene, telling the officials present to take the injured to the hospital immediately.

MP CM attended ‘shobha yatra’ organised at Gufa Mandir at Lalghati in Bhopal on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti.

In his Parshuram Jayanti message, CM Chouhan said, “Lord Parshuram ji gave a bow to Lord Shri Ram in Treta Yug. Sudarshan Chakra was given to Lord Krishna in Dwapar Yuga. Lord Parshuram is also the teacher of Devvrat Bhishma. Guru Drona, who made Kauravas and Pandavas maharathis, is also Lord Parshuram.”

