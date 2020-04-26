Parshurama Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp messages to send to friends and family

more-lifestyle

Lord Parashurama is known as the sixth avatar of Shrihari Vishnu. According to the scriptures, he is also known as the ‘God of the crow.’ He was a brahmin who had Kshatriya like qualities. Parshurama had a number of traits, such as aggression and valour along with prudence and patience. Like the other avatars of Vishnu, it was foretold that he would come to the earth when there was a lot of evil. The Kshatriya class had begun to take advantage of their power, and Lord Parshurama came to restore order by defeating these warriors.

Parshurama Jayanti is celebrated on the tritiya tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha. People believe that Lord Parshurama was born on tritiya tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakh month. This day is also known as Akshay Tritiya.

On Parshurama Jayanti, people buy gold and jewellery since it is considered an auspicious day to buy it and that it would bring the buyer good luck.

This year, however, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the safest way to celebrate the festival is in the safety of our homes. We should take time out to remember the lessons which had been taught to us by Lord Parshurama.

Here are some wishes and messages you can send to friends and family to wish them on Parshurama Jayanti:

May God bless you on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

May God grant you a great and new beginning on Akshay Tritiya.

May you be blessed with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

Happy Parshurama Jayanti! May Lord Parshurama give yo

u all the happiness in the world.

Here’s wishing you and your family a happy Parshuram Jayanti.

May you have a healthy and happy life and may Lord Parshurama grant you success and happiness.

