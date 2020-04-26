e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Parshurama Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp messages to send to friends and family

Parshurama Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp messages to send to friends and family

Lord Parashurama is known as the sixth avatar of Shrihari Vishnu. According to the scriptures, he is also known as the ‘God of the crow.’ He was a brahmin who had Kshatriya like qualities.

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 26, 2020 13:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Parshurama Jayanti is celebrated on the tritiya tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha.
Parshurama Jayanti is celebrated on the tritiya tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha.(Wikimedia Commons)
         

Lord Parashurama is known as the sixth avatar of Shrihari Vishnu. According to the scriptures, he is also known as the ‘God of the crow.’ He was a brahmin who had Kshatriya like qualities. Parshurama had a number of traits, such as aggression and valour along with prudence and patience. Like the other avatars of Vishnu, it was foretold that he would come to the earth when there was a lot of evil. The Kshatriya class had begun to take advantage of their power, and Lord Parshurama came to restore order by defeating these warriors.

Parshurama Jayanti is celebrated on the tritiya tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha. People believe that Lord Parshurama was born on tritiya tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakh month. This day is also known as Akshay Tritiya.

On Parshurama Jayanti, people buy gold and jewellery since it is considered an auspicious day to buy it and that it would bring the buyer good luck.

This year, however, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the safest way to celebrate the festival is in the safety of our homes. We should take time out to remember the lessons which had been taught to us by Lord Parshurama.

Here are some wishes and messages you can send to friends and family to wish them on Parshurama Jayanti:

May God bless you on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

May God grant you a great and new beginning on Akshay Tritiya.

May you be blessed with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

Happy Parshurama Jayanti! May Lord Parshurama give yo

u all the happiness in the world.

Here’s wishing you and your family a happy Parshuram Jayanti.

May you have a healthy and happy life and may Lord Parshurama grant you success and happiness.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Our fight against coronavirus will be talked about world over’: PM Modi
‘Our fight against coronavirus will be talked about world over’: PM Modi
With record 931 new Covid-19 cases in a day, Singapore emerges as Asia’s hotspot
With record 931 new Covid-19 cases in a day, Singapore emerges as Asia’s hotspot
Pak’s troubled economy is hurting more than Imran Khan wants to believe | Opinion
Pak’s troubled economy is hurting more than Imran Khan wants to believe | Opinion
LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urges PM to scale up number of tests
LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urges PM to scale up number of tests
Train belonging to Kim Jong Un spotted as health rumours persist
Train belonging to Kim Jong Un spotted as health rumours persist
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

lifestyle