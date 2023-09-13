MP Congress’ Jan Akrosh Yatra on Sept 15 set to be delayed

The Jan Akrosh Yatra organised by the Madhya Pradesh Congress which was scheduled to be launched on September 15 is set to be delayed, people aware of the developments said.

The yatra was aimed at reaching out to people of the state ahead of the assembly elections later this year. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The yatra was aimed at reaching out to people of the state ahead of the assembly elections later this year and overshadowing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ongoing Jan Ashirvad Yatra.

The yatra will now be launched after there is consensus among the party leaders over the route and their participation, one of the functionaries aware of the developments said.

State Congress campaign committee head Kantilal Bhuria had announced that the yatra was to be launched from September 15.

Also Read:Madhya Pradesh: Lukewarm response to poll yatra, defections worry BJP brass

According to party functionaries, it is the first time when state Congress will launch any election related yatra in such a comprehensive manner

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A second party functionary in the know of things said, “Having already experienced the result of infighting in constitution of the screening committee when three senior leaders namely Suresh Pachauri, Arun Yadav and Ajay Singh were neglected and then had to be inducted in it the party doesn’t want to see repetition of the situation within two months of the election. Hence, the party will go ahead with the yatra only when there is consensus among the party leaders on the timing, route and participation of leaders in it.”

However, he added, it was sure that the yatra would also cover those routes which BJP’s Jan Ashirvad Yatra used.

Local tribal and Dalit leaders will prominently figure in leading the yatra in different regions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A third party functionary claimed that Jan Akrosh Yatra will be immediately followed by the party’s intensified poll campaign expected to begin from October 5.

State Congress media in charge KK Mishra said, “The party never announced September 15 as the date for launching the yatra. We are working on all the aspects of the yatra. Once the exercise is over, the party will make it public through the media before formally launching the yatra.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON