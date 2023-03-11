MP: Cop’s body found on railway track; wife, toddler son found dead at home

A 32-year-old sub-inspector was found dead on the railway track in the Misrod area, while his wife and toddler son were found dead at their home in Kolar in Bhopal, police said on Saturday.

(Representative Photo)

The police, who are suspecting a murder, claimed that the sub-inspector, posted at the special branch, died by suicide by coming in front of the train after he allegedly killed his wife and son.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Suresh Damle said that the police found a body late Friday night on railway track in the Misrod area. He said the body was identified as a 32-year-old sub-inspector. “When police reached his house, it was found locked from the outside but the TV was on at high volume. Police broke the lock and entered the house,” ACP Damle said.

After breaking into the sub-inspector’s house, police recovered the bodies of his 28-year-old wife and two-year-old son found lying on the floor, said the ACP. He added that a butcher’s knife was also recovered from the house following which an investigation into the matter was launched.

Damle said, “It might be a case of murder and suicide. The couple had a love marriage in 2017. We are checking phone calls to know the truth.”

Meanwhile, the brother-in-law of the sub-inspector, who lives in the same locality in Kolar, denied such claims and said they were a “happy family and had no reason for suicide or murder.”

“My sister and my brother-in-law were a happy couple. They never used to fight, so murder is not possible. The police should probe the matter fairly,” he said.