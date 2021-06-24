Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP couple abandons newborn with clubfoot, returns after hospital reaches out: Doc
bhopal news

MP couple abandons newborn with clubfoot, returns after hospital reaches out: Doc

Clubfoot is estimated to afflict nearly 50,000 babies in the country every year and can be treated by use of miniature plaster casts without surgery.
By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Clubfoot can be treated by use of miniature plaster casts.

BHOPAL: A couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district abandoned their baby soon after birth because she has a clubfoot, a treatable condition in which the feet are twisted down and inward, but eventually came back for her after the hospital reached out to them, a government doctor said.

The infant’s parents left after getting her admitted to the hospital’s special newborn care unit, said a doctor at the district hospital, 150 km from state capital Bhopal. “The hospital administration has taken care of the baby for the past 36 hours,” the doctor said on condition of anonymity.

Harda district civil surgeon Dr Shirish Raghuvanshi said: “Due to superstition, parents abandoned the baby girl, who was born with congenital deformities, and returned to their village but we counselled them. We also informed them about the law as they can’t leave a baby like that and will have to face criminal action.”

They understood and came back, he added.

On Wednesday, the hospital and district administration brought the parents back to the hospital.

The infant’s mother denied that they abandoned her, insisting that they had gone back to the village to discuss the child’s medical condition. “We didn’t leave the girl… We went to our village to discuss the condition of the baby with the elders,” she said.

“The baby was born 6 years after marriage… We will not leave her,” he said.

Dr Raghuvanshi said the baby was under treatment because she weighs less than 2 kg. “Once she gets stable, we will refer the baby to Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal… orthopedic doctors will treat her.”

Clubfoot is estimated to afflict nearly 50,000 babies in the country every year and can often be treated by use of miniature plaster casts. If it is not treated, it can make it hard for a child to walk without a limp.

(With inputs from Ram Parashar from Harda)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable

Dog missing for two weeks, rescued from New Jersey bay area
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP