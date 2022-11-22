MP: Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Bundelkhand due to crop failure

A debt-ridden 35-year-old farmer committed suicide in the parched Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday following crop losses and failing to find water after a 200-feet-deep borewell drilling plan failed twice.

The brother of the deceased said the farmer, a resident of Chhatarpur district, was under severe stress after his crop failed for two consecutive years because of untimely rains and water crises.

“He took loans of ₹3 lakh to drill a borewell. He brought a motor, pipes and electric wires worth ₹2.75 lakh. He didn’t find water even after drilling 200 feet twice. The loan was taken from different money lenders, and they were demanding their money back,” he said.

The brother also alleged that he didn’t get compensation for his crop failure.

On Sunday afternoon, he discussed with his family that he can’t repay the loans and was left with no money to feed them. Later, he went to the farm and hanged himself from a tree, the brother said.

The Chhatarpur police are investigating the matter.

“A case has been registered. The family members informed that he died by suicide due to non-repayment of loan, failed borewell drilling and crop failure. We are investigating the matter,” Mathgua police station in-charge Satyendra Yadav said.