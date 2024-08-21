MP: Doctor thrashed to death for allegedly harassing patient’s wife over phone

A doctor was beaten to death for allegedly harassing the wife of a patient over phone in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said. Representational image.

The incident took place at the New Sankalp Drug De-addiction Centre in Padmadhar Colony. Dr Rudra Sengupta, 53, died while undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday.

The police have booked five people, including the woman and husband Prasoon Tiwari, 37, and their relative Shashank Tiwari, 36, who is the director of the de-addiction centre, for murder.

“Dr Rudra Sengupta had been working at New Sankalp Drug De-addiction Centre for the past two-and-a-half years. He came in contact with the woman during the treatment of her husband, who was addicted to liquor and taking treatment at the centre. Sengupta left the centre two months ago but was allegedly messaging the woman and making obscene comments and even calling her,” Rewa superintendent of police Vivek Singh said.

The woman informed her in-laws and Shashank about the matter and on Monday, Shashank called Sengupta on the pretext of seeing a patient.

“Sengupta reached the centre following the call, where all five beat him up. He fainted due to internal injuries and was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College where he succumbed to the injuries,” the SP said.

The accused informed the doctor’s family that an accident had taken place and that Sengupta was seriously injured.

“On Monday late evening, my sister received a call that her husband met with an accident. When we reached the hospital, he had already died. The doctor informed that he succumbed to internal injuries caused due to beating,” the doctor’s brother-in-law Sheshmani said.

The police are investigating the matter.