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MP: Efforts to rescue toddler trapped in borewell hit stumbling block

MP: Efforts to rescue toddler trapped in borewell hit stumbling block

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 11:24 am IST
PTI |
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Ujjain , A two-and-a-half-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district remained trapped as efforts to rescue him by digging a parallel pit slowed down due to rocks, officials said on Friday.

MP: Efforts to rescue toddler trapped in borewell hit stumbling block

The toddler, Bhagirath, slipped into a borewell in Jhalariya village, about 75 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday evening, triggering a massive rescue operation involving teams, including the National Disaster Response Force .

The authorities carried out the operation through the night to rescue the child, who is stuck at a depth of 60-65 feet, but could not pull him out, an official said.

Officials said teams were digging a parallel pit to reach the child safely, but encountered rock formations that slowed the work.

They said a camera was lowered into the shaft to monitor the child and oxygen supply was being ensured.

"The actual situation will be known only after he is brought out," Badnagar police station in-charge Ashok Patidar.

They said the family was grazing sheep in the village in Badnagar tehsil on Thursday when a stone covering the borewell got displaced, possibly by an animal.

The child, who was walking behind, removed the cover out of curiosity, but slipped into it, they said.

The boy's maternal uncle said the child's mother saw him peering into the deep pit but he fell before she could reach him.

He said the family had arrived in the area three days ago from Gudanla village in Rajasthan's Pali district, while the father had gone back to Pali at the time of the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP: Efforts to rescue toddler trapped in borewell hit stumbling block
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP: Efforts to rescue toddler trapped in borewell hit stumbling block
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