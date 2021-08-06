Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP floods: 2 dead, PM Modi reviews situation with CM Chouhan
MP floods: 2 dead, PM Modi reviews situation with CM Chouhan


By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 02:09 AM IST
According to a home department official, more than 1,100 people were rescued from flood-affected villages on Thursday.(ANI)

Parime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and assured all possible help to Madhya Pradesh where at least two persons have been killed and more than 1,000 villages have been affected due to incessant rains across several districts.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an ‘orange’ alert forecasting ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall in Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Guna and Ashok Nagar districts of the state. The weather body also issued a ‘yellow alert’ forecasting ‘heavy’ rainfall in 17 other districts.

According to a home department official, more than 1,100 people were rescued from flood-affected villages on Thursday. As per the state government, it has so far recorded two rain-related deaths, one each in Shivpuri and Sheopur districts, PTI reported.

Chouhan announced to give houses, clothes and 50 kg ration free of cost to each affected family.

The government has also ordered a probe into the collapse of six bridges in two days in Gwalior and Chambal divisions.

