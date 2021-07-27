MP govt responsible for Ujjain temple’s stampede-like situation, says Congress

Congress leaders attacked BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government for mismanagement for a stampede-like situation at Mahakaleshwar temple on the first day of the auspicious month of Sawan this Monday. The situation allegedly got out of control due to VIP visits to the temple.

Controlling the crowd became an issue when over 30,000 devotees arrived at the temple, one of 12 Jyotirlingas in India, while the district administration had made arrangements for 3,500 devotees only as per Covid-19 protocol, said a temple management official.

This happened hours before chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the temple for puja. Later, former chief minister Uma Bharti also offered prayers at the temple.

Some videos of the stampede-like situation went viral on social media. “The situation went out of control at gates 3 and 4 of the temple. Several devotees were seen pushing and jostling. Many of them fell down and were injured. Even police and temple security personnel could not control the crowd for a few minutes. Later, district and temple administration decided to allow the devotees inside the temple,” said a temple priest.

Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary said, “Devotees from across the nation visit the temple to offer prayers. Despite knowing this, the district administration didn’t make any arrangements. Had an untoward incident occurred yesterday, who would be responsible for that? BJP leaders.”

“The state government wants to contain the spread or check it? The videos are horrifying and we all can see people falling on each other, inviting infection. The state government put the life of devotees at stake due to mismanagement,” said MP Congress Committee spokesperson JP Dhanopia.

While admitting the crowd did go out of control at gates 3,4, Ujjain district collector Ashish Singh said no one was injured in the incident. “Within 10-15 minutes, the security officials and police controlled the situation. We have issued clear instructions that more than 50 people will not be allowed on the temple’s premises at a given time to maintain Covid protocol but devotees overlooked it,” he said.

“We will block all the connecting roads and will deploy police at the temple for better crowd control from next Monday,” he added.

Higher education minister and BJP MLA from Ujjain Mohan Yadav said, “The district administration might have failed to plan properly and estimate the footfall. But the situation will be under control from the next week as we are changing our plan.”