MP govt to file SLP at Supreme Court against HC stay on 27% OBC quota
BHOPAL/JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh government is going to file a special leave petition (SLP) at the Supreme Court against a MP high court stay order on giving 27% reservation to other backward classes (OBC) aspirants in the state civil services exam conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), said the state’s advocate general.
A Madhya Pradesh high court division bench on February 16 asked General Administration Department (GAD) to ensure that reservation for the OBC category shall not be more than 14% while declaring the results of MPPSC’s state services main examination 2019.
On September 9, the Madhya Pradesh government asked all the departments to implement an enhanced 27% reservation for other backward classes (OBC) in all departments, except recruitment in school education, health and medical education department, which was stayed by MP high court.
Advocate general Prashant Singh said that the orders have been issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) to provide 27% reservation to the OBC category but the high court put an interim stay. “The SLP will be filed in the Supreme Court on the consent of the state government. Apart from this, a request will be made for an early hearing on the petitions filed regarding implementation of 27% OBC reservation,” he added.
Due to the pending petition of OBC reservation, the recruitment process is being hindered. The petitions related to OBC reservation have been pending before the high court for the past 3 years.
One of the petitioners, advocate Aditya Sanghi said, “The state government enacted the increased reservation of OBC despite a stay by MP High Court. The state government misinterpreted the order and now the results of almost every recruitment exam are being stayed by the court.”
The 27% OBC reservation has been applied as per an Ordinance passed in March 2019. The Ordinance became law in August 2019.
