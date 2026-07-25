Bhopal, In a major administrative reshuffle following his assumption of office as Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary, Ashok Barnwal, in consultation with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, assigned key responsibilities to senior officials, including entrusting Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Neeraj Mandloi with organising the Global Investors Summit 2027, an official stated.

MP govt transfers 20 IAS officials; ACS to CM Neeraj Mandloi gets GIS 2017 charge

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In addition to being ACS to the chief minister, Mandloi will also lead the Industry and MSME departments, taking over from Raghvendra Singh, who has been transferred to the position of Principal Secretary of the Forest Department, the official said regarding the development which happened late Friday night.

Singh replaced Sandeep Yadav, who has been given responsibility of the crucial Ken Betwa and Parvati Kalisindh Project as Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department, while the command of Narmada Valley Development Authority was handed over to E Ramesh Kumar along with Revenue, the official said.

Both Yadav and Kumar are succeeding the senior-most IAS officer, Dr Rajesh Rajora, who has been appointed Director General of the RCPV Naronha Academy of Administration and Management.

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{{^usCountry}} Sukhveer Singh, the Principal Secretary of Public Works Department , has been given additional responsibilities for the Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Departments, which were previously overseen by Barnwal before he was appointed as Chief Secretary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukhveer Singh, the Principal Secretary of Public Works Department , has been given additional responsibilities for the Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Departments, which were previously overseen by Barnwal before he was appointed as Chief Secretary. {{/usCountry}}

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General Administration Department's Deputy Secretary Ajay Katesaria has been rewarded for his hard work in playing a key role in the successful implementation of promotion rules after an eight-year gap in the Madhya Pradesh government and also for implementing the Uniform Civil Code , as the Collector of Ratlam.

Senior IAS officer Sudam Khade, currently serving as the Indore Division Commissioner, has been posted as Secretary in the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the official said.

Kumar Purushottam, who held an important role during the Agricultural Year, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, in addition to his responsibilities with the Mandi Board.

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Bhaskar Lakshyakar will now be the new Divisional Commissioner of Indore.

KC Gupta was given the charge of Horticulture along with Agriculture Production Commissioner , while Principal Secretary Manish Singh will now take charge of the Energy department.

Sachin Sinha, who was serving as the DG of RCPV Naronha Academy of Administration and Management, has now been posted as ACS, Public Health Engineering Department.

John Kingsley AR, who was serving as Secretary, Horticulture and Food Processing Department, has been posted as Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion with additional charge of the MSME Department.

Ratnakar Jha, who was serving as Additional Commissioner of Ujjain, has been posted as Collector, Anuppur in place of Harshal Pancholi, who is transferred as Executive Director of the Environment Planning and Coordination Organisation , Bhopal, the official said.

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Kedar Singh, who was serving as Collector, Shahdol, has been posted as additional secretary, PWD, Bhopal. Singh was replaced by Misha Singh, who is currently posted as Collector, Ratlam.

Aditi Garg, who was serving as Mandsaur Collector, has been posted as Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies Department in Bhopal. Garg was replaced by Divyank Singh, who at present was posted as additional commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

Guru Prasad, who was serving as deputy secretary in the chief secretary's office, has been posted as Collector, Khargone, the official said.

Sher Singh Meena, who was serving as commissioner, Satna Municipal Corporation, has been posted as Collector, Agarmalwa, in place of Priti Yadav, who has been posted as Executive Director of the MP Audyogik Vikas Nigam, Indore.

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Siddharth Jain, who was serving as CEO, District Panchayat, Indore, has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the chief secretary's office, Bhopal.

Jain was replaced by Himanshu Prajapati, who was serving as executive director of MP Audyogik Vikas Nigam, as CEO, District Panchayat, Indore, the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.