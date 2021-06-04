Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP man booked for killing neighbour’s pet dog
bhopal news

MP man booked for killing neighbour’s pet dog

Police also booked the dog’s owner after it was alleged that the dog bit several people and he did not do anything about it
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Representational image. (AFP)

A 53-year old man was booked for allegedly killing his neighbour’s pet dog after it bit his wife in Indore, said police.

Narendra Vishvaiyya, 53, was arrested under Section 429 (mischief by killing and maiming cattle) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of neighbour Vedik Pathak.

Police also booked Pathak, the dog’s owner, under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of IPC.

Also Read | Cops carry corpse on foot after family refuses to help in Bhopal

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Santosh Dwivedi said, “Vishvaiyya claimed that he shot the dog dead with his licensed rifle because it bit his wife and she had to be administered an anti-rabies injection.”

“He said the dog bit several people in the locality but the owner didn’t do anything,” said Dwivedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP