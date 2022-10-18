MP man hangs child by his arm over well, threatens to drop him; arrested: Police

SAGAR: A man has been arrested for holding a boy by his arm over a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district to punish him on suspicion that the 12-year-old stole a mobile phone, police said on Tuesday.

Police identified the accused as Ajit Rajput.

“The father of a 12-year-old boy filed a complaint that his son was forcibly hung inside a well by Ajit Rajput of the same village who suspected his son of stealing a mobile phone. Family members of the child shot a video of the incident as well,” said additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Vikram Singh said.

Singh, however, rebutted allegations that the police officer in charge of the Luv Kushnagar police station thrashed a minor boy who shot the widely-circulated video.

“The accusation that the police beat the boy is wrong as nobody has come to file the police complaint. We are investigating the matter.”

Police said a case under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against the accused.

