MP man, taunted for 3 murders by elder brother, also dies by suicide: Police
bhopal news

MP man, taunted for 3 murders by elder brother, also dies by suicide: Police

The Betul Police said the young man left behind a note that linked his decision to the taunts that he had to suffer for the murders allegedly committed by his brother
By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Betul district police chief Simala Prasad said they had organised counselling for the family members of the man accused of killing three people in view of the 21-year-old's extreme step.

BHOPAL: A 21-year-old man owner in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul died by suicide on Monday, days after his elder brother shot dead three people before killing himself. Police said the young man left behind a note that linked his decision to the taunts that he had to suffer for the murders allegedly committed by his brother.

The man used to run a tea stall in Betul, a little over 150 km from state capital Bhopal. He was found hanging at home, said Simala Prasad, superintendent of police.

“My brother’s video was going viral on social media and people were taunting me as a brother of the murderer. My brother defamed our family’s name and I can’t bear this stigma, so I am ending my life,” said the man in a suicide note.

Simala Prasad said “the man lived with his brother, sister-in-law and mother in Betul. Now, we are holding counselling sessions for the other three members to help them in dealing with this incident.”

His brother, 25, shot dead a 22-year-old woman, her cousin and a neighbour on Sunday after the woman filed a complaint of sexual harassment against him. The woman recently filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. The accused also shot a video and posted it on his Facebook account before ending his life.

In a clip that he sent to the local police station via WhatsApp, the man accused the woman’s fiance of supplying the two guns used in the murder. The woman’s fiance denied the charge, claiming that the accused had earlier threatened to implicate him in a false case if he married the woman.

