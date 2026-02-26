Sehore , A third-generation member of an influential businessman family from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district has claimed that the then British government had taken a "war loan" of ₹35,000 from his grandfather, which has remained unpaid till date. MP man wants UK govt to repay ₹35,000 'war loan' taken by British rulers from grandfather in 1917

Now, 109 years later, late businessman Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia's grandson, Vivek Ruthia, is planning to send a legal notice to the UK government, asking it to repay the money. He says the amount now runs into crores.

Talking to PTI here, Ruthia , who is also a businessman, said his grandfather died in 1937, twenty years after lending money to the British government.

In 1917, during World War I , the British administration in India solicited funds from local citizens to support their war efforts.

Ruthia claims to be in possession of documents about his grandfather's loan given to the British government, and said that even after leaving the country, the Britishers are yet to repay the loan.

The repayment amount would now run into crores of rupees, he said.

The purported certificate signed by the British "Political Agent in Bhopal" on June 4, 1917, says, "Seth Jumma Lal subscribed ₹35,000 to the Indian War Loan and thereby showed his loyalty to the Government and Empire."

Ruthia said he found documents in grandfather's will detailing correspondence with the then British government, which clearly shows that the British borrowed the money.

He claimed that under international law, a sovereign nation is, in principle, legally obligated to repay its past debts.

Stating that he has all the supporting documents, he said he is preparing to send a legal notice to the UK government after consulting his legal counsel.

Locals say that before Independence, the Ruthias were among the wealthiest families in Sehore and Bhopal State, and that even today, 40 to 45 per cent people in Sehore city are based on the land owned by the family.

There are many such properties in Indore, Sehore and Bhopal which are registered in the name of the Ruthia family, but they are not aware of them and even if they are aware, they are occupied by other people, Ruthia said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.