MP police arrest Islamic religious teacher for alleged forced conversion of man

An Islamic religious teacher was arrested for allegedly brainwashing a youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, said police.

The complainant Akshay Gaur, 23, on Thursday filed a police complaint at Moghat police station in Khandwa alleging that the cleric tried to brainwash him and lured him for conversion.

The Islamic teacher identified as Aminuddin Qadri was arrested for hurting religious sentiments and under relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, said police.

“Akshay Gaur, a civil engineer filed a complaint with us saying six months ago he met a Qadri in a park. Seeing him upset sitting alone the Qadri took him to a mosque and lured him to convert. Akshay alleged that the Qadri misguided him about his religion and said he will get everything if he converts into a Muslim,” Khandwa superintendent of police Vivek Singh said.

The SP said that Akshay was allegedly brainwashed and changed his religion and took a Muslim identity.

Akshay changed his name to Fahim Khan after the alleged conversion. His friends and family also tried to convince him after seeing his name changed on social media, but he didn’t listen, SP said.

“However, Akshay realised his mistake after Qadri started abusing him and his religion and he reconverted into Hindu,” said the SP.

Denying the allegation that he forced Akshay to convert, the Islamic teacher said, “Akshay lost faith in his religion and he himself came to the mosque for conversion. Nobody forced him.”