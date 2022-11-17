2 Islamic teachers held for allegedly torturing student in Madrasa: Assam police

Assam’s Cachar police arrested two Islamic religious teachers for allegedly torturing a 14-yr-old student who accused them of teaching Jihad in a Madrasa, officials said.

According to the police, two teachers from Swadhin Bazar Islamia Madrassa Ethim Khana, both from Sonai town in Assam were arrested on Wednesday night and an FIR was registered against them after a student’s complaint.

A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against them at the Sonai police station.

Also Read:Two Punjab gangsters arrested for killing Dera follower in Kotkapura

Joseph Keivom, an official from Sonai police station, said the arrested accused have been identified as Abdul Hussain Laskar (51) and Dilowar Hussain Mazumder (28).

Speaking to the media, the student alleged, “the teachers used to tell them if they destroy Hindus, they’ll get special blessings from Allah.”

The FIR mentions that the teachers used to threaten to kill those who refuse to attend the post 11pm special classes.

The boy said he was facing some health issues and refused to join the special class but they threatened to kill him.

“They came to my room, burnt my medicines and beat me mercilessly and locked me in a room,” the student said. The boy was taken home by his father after the alleged incident.

The Madrasa authority, however, denied the allegations and said that the student was involved in some wrongdoings.

“He learnt many criminal activities . The teachers were trying to bring him back from his bad company and they used sticks to beat him. This much a teacher can do I think,” said Fakrul Islam Laskar of Swadhin Bazar Islamia Madrassa Ethim Khana.

Fakrul further alleged that the boy’s father demanded money from the Madrasa as compensation and threatened to lodge FIR if they refuse to pay.

“He took his son back home on October 20. We gave ten thousand rupees as compensation but he demanded more (one lakh). He is trying to put pressure with this false allegation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of police of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta said that the police are investigating the matter.

“A minor has alleged about Jihadi activities and there are counter allegations too. We are trying to get adequate information and the matter will be investigated thoroughly,” he said.