Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Punjab gangsters arrested for killing Dera follower in Kotkapura

Two Punjab gangsters arrested for killing Dera follower in Kotkapura

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 03:14 PM IST

Arrests come a week after Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, who was also an accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases, was shot dead by six assailants in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district

Punjab Police arrested two shooters Manpreet Singh Manni and Bhupinder Singh Goldy in Hoshiarpur on Thursday, a week after the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh at Kotkpura in Faridkot district. The third accused, Baljit Singh, alias Manna, was held for providing logistic support to three shooters from the gang’s Haryana module. (Twitter)
Punjab Police arrested two shooters Manpreet Singh Manni and Bhupinder Singh Goldy in Hoshiarpur on Thursday, a week after the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh at Kotkpura in Faridkot district. The third accused, Baljit Singh, alias Manna, was held for providing logistic support to three shooters from the gang’s Haryana module. (Twitter)
ByVishal Joshi

A week after six assailants shot dead Pardeep Singh, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, Punjab Police arrested two shooters, Manpreet Singh Manni and Bhupinder Singh Goldy, in Hoshiarpur.

Also read: Dera follower murder: Faridkot police get nod to question juveniles

With the arrest of the duo, who belong to Faridkot district, five of the six accused have been caught and a search is on for the sixth shooter.

Manni and Goldy belong to the Punjab-based module of Canada-based Goldy Brar’s gang, while the three shooters of the Haryana module, including two juveniles, were arrested from Patiala by the Delhi Police special cell in less than 24 hours of the murder on November 10.

One held for providing logistic support

Announcing the breakthrough, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav tweeted on Thursday that the Manni and Goldy were arrested from Hoshiarpur in an operation conducted jointly by the Faridkot and Hoshiarpur police teams along with counter intelligence (CI) members of Jalandhar police.

“Faridkot police have also arrested Baljit Singh, alias Manna, for providing logistic support to three shooters from the Haryana module,” the DGP said.

Gangster Goldy Brar is mastermind: DGP

Yadav said that Goldy Brar, an accomplice of fugitive Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is the mastermind in the crime.

Police sources said the modules were being handled independently by Goldy Brar.

“Special teams were hunting them for the Punjab module gangsters after leads based on intelligence inputs. They were finally caught in Hoshiarpur,” a police official said.

Pardeep Singh was an accused in two cases of sacrilege after a ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on June 1, 2015, and after torn pages of a ‘bir’ were found scattered near Bargari gurdwara on October 12, 2015. Out on bail in the cases, he was shot dead in his shop in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district on November 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out