Cheetahs dying because of BJP, says Kamal Nath: 'Women, animal no one safe'

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath Wednesday stepped up attack on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on the Sidhi urination incident and said it exposed the BJP’s character and ideology. When asked about the death of another cheetah this week, Nath asserted that cheetahs, tribals, or women, no one but only the corrupt people are safe under the BJP in MP, which is scheduled to go to poll this year. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath interacts with the media.(PTI)

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, the former CM said, “...Every day atrocities are done to the tribal population, many of them are not even reported.” “Yesterday too, another incident from Jhabua surfaced..,” Nath said, referring to the arrest of the district’s sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) for allegedly sexually harassing tribal minors at a state-run girls’ hostel.

'Cheetahs dying due to BJP'

When asked about the death of the seventh cheetah in state’s Kuno National Park, Nath, who heads the party's state unit alleged the poor mismanagement by the Shivaraj government. “Cheetah ho, koi bhi ho, sab vyavastha chopat hai…(Be it cheetah or anyone for that matter, the system is no good at all),” he said, adding that cheetahs, women or adivasi, no one is protected here, except the corrupt people. A cheetah named Tejas died due to injuries on Monday, marking the seventh death since March.

Nath's comments come a day after the state’s Assembly was adjourned Tuesday following ruckus after the Congress demanded discussion on the Sidhi urination incident and the "atrocities" on tribals. The incident relates to a viral video of a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, seen urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, triggering a national outrage after which he was arrested.

Nath had earlier cited figures from the Central government to claim that MP tops in the number of atrocities on tribals.

Meanwhile, the BJP has hit back at Congress and accused it of shedding “crocodile tears'' and hypocrisy and said it was exploiting the issue for their vested political interest. Home minister Narottam Mishra accused the Congress of showing dual character and charged it with practising politics of appeasement. “...on the same day two videos went viral -- one of Sidhi (urination incident) and the other one of Shivpuri (where a Dalit was subjected to humiliation). They took up Sidhi's video, but avoided mentioning the incident in Shivpuri because the accused in the latter was Shakeel..,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

