MP starts giving precaution dose to eligible people; Bhopal collector takes jab

A special camp for healthcare and frontline workers was organised at the collector's office in the state capital Bhopal. Collector Avinash Lavania and Inspector General (Bhopal rural) Irshad Wali were among those who took the precaution dose at the camp. 
Those who had received their second jabs before April 12, 2021 are eligible for the precaution dose on Monday through pre-registration on CoWIN portal, said Dr Santosh Shukla.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 01:14 PM IST
PTI |

The Madhya Pradesh health department started administering the precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers and co-morbid people aged 60 and above on Monday, with Bhopal collector and other senior officials taking their jabs. 

A special camp for healthcare and frontline workers was organised at the collector's office in the state capital Bhopal. Collector Avinash Lavania and Inspector General (Bhopal rural) Irshad Wali were among those who took the precaution dose at the camp. The drive to administer the precaution doses to eligible people was also going on at the Pandit Khushilal Sharma Government Ayurveda College in Bhopal, as well as other places across the state. 

Those who had received their second jabs before April 12, 2021 are eligible for the precaution dose on Monday through pre-registration on CoWIN portal, said Dr Santosh Shukla, director, vaccination, National Health Mission. Meanwhile, since the beginning of the vaccination drive in the country in January last year, Madhya Pradesh has so far administered 10.56 crore doses. 

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh reported 2,039 new Covid-19 cases, which took the state's infection tally to 8,01,326, while one more fatality raised the death toll to 10,537, as per official data. 

Monday, January 10, 2022
