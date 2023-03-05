Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP: Students in missionary school allege sexual harassment, principal arrested

MP: Students in missionary school allege sexual harassment, principal arrested

ByShruti Tomar
Mar 05, 2023 04:36 PM IST

Dindori superintendent of police (SP) Sanjay Singh said that they have arrested the principal while police are trying to nab others

A missionary school principal was arrested after a first information report (FIR) was filed against the principal and three others for allegedly sexually harassing eight girl students in a hostel in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district, police on Sunday.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

While school principal Nan Singh was arrested, Khemchand, a teacher in the school, hostel caretaker Fathey Sunny and a woman caretaker are absconding, police said.

A case was registered at the Dindori women’s police station under Protection of Children Sexual Offence (POCSO) against the four following a complaint from the Child Welfare Committee State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) who inspected the hostel where 600 students are residing.

SCPCR member Omkar Singh said, “When we visited the hostel, which is located in a forest, we found the students in very bad condition. During the discussion, eight girl students from classes 6 to 12 informed that the principal and the teacher used to touch their body parts by calling them alone in the classroom.”

He added, “The girls were crying and said this was going on for the past many years. Some boys also hinted towards harassment with them, but they didn’t reveal much.”

He said the students were sent for counselling and things will be revealed as the investigation proceeds.

CWC Dindori chairperson Dhanya Kumari Vaish said students also informed that the principal and caretaker allegedly used to beat them with the canes and give them stale food.

“The girl students were very scared. After counselling for hours, the girl students informed that the principal and school teachers used to do obscene acts. More revelation will be done soon after counselling,” Vaish said.

Dindori superintendent of police (SP) Sanjay Singh said that they have arrested the principal while police are trying to nab others.

“Police will register the statement of every student of the school,” he said.

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

