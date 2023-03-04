Teacher hits student in U.P.’s Prayagraj, non-cognizable report lodged

Civil Lines Police lodged a non-cognizable report (NCR) against a teacher of Boys’ High School and College for allegedly assaulting a Class 11 student in which the boy suffered injuries in his ears. The student allegedly suffered injuries in his ear drum after the teacher hit him. (For Representation)

The report was registered on complaint of the boy’s father, the police said. Station house officer, Civil Lines police station, inspector Virendra Kumar Singh said further probe into the incident will be carried out.

In his complaint to police, the student’s father said his son is the monitor of his class. On February 28, he was trying to maintain silence in the class when a teacher entered, he said.

The boy’s father alleged that the teacher slapped his son without any questioning. Following the assault, the boy experienced problem in hearing, he alleged. Medical tests revealed that he had received injuries in his ear drum, the complainant claimed. A complaint in this connection was made to the principal but no satisfactory action was taken, he alleged.

Meanwhile, academic supervisor at Boys’ High School and College, CB Luke, claimed the student was punished as he used abusive words against the teacher. The allegations of injuries in ear drum were baseless, he claimed. However, the accused teacher had been suspended and further enquiry was under way, he added.

As per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the category of offences in which police can neither register the FIR nor can investigate or effect arrest without the express permission or directions from the court are known as non-cognizable offences. These mostly include minor offences such as abusing each other, minor scuffles etc.