MP: Teacher held for obscene acts with schoolgirls in Narmadapuram

PTI |
Feb 25, 2023 10:47 PM IST

The teacher, who is posted at the Government Middle School in Isharpur village, has been held under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A teacher was arrested on Saturday for alleged obscene acts with schoolgirls in Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The teacher, who is posted at the Government Middle School in Isharpur village, has been held under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Madan Mohan Samar.

Another official said he had been placed under suspension on the order of district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. A video which surfaced on social media showed parents of these schoolgirls thrashing the accused when he was being taken away by police.

