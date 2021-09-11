Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP to enact law to seize assets of gangsters, give them to the poor: Minister
bhopal news

MP to enact law to seize assets of gangsters, give them to the poor: Minister

Madhya Pradesh’s new law to curb organised crime will have tougher provisions than the version enacted in Uttar Pradesh, said MP home minister Narottam Mishra.
By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said MP’s law against organised crime will be more stringent than neighbouring Uttar Pradesh’s Gangster Act. (PTI)

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government will soon introduce a law to curb organised crime with stringent provisions tougher than the law enacted by Uttar Pradesh, MP home minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday.

The home and law departments are jointly finalising the draft of the bill to target organised crime, MP’s home minister told reporters in Bhopal. Mishra said the government was going to propose a provision to seize the assets of gangsters.

“We are also coming up with a provision to distribute the seized property and money among poor people,” the minister added.

Once this law is enacted, Mishra said, “the mining mafia, liquor mafia, land mafia and other anti-social elements will be eliminated from the state.”

The home minister said the state will set up special courts for fast disposal of cases and will have a special provision of providing safety to eyewitnesses. “Those who will help these criminals, directly and indirectly, will also be punished under this bill.”

The government could introduce the bill during the Winter session of the MP assembly.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier announced the government’s intention to come up with strict laws to curb organised crime.

Over the past year, the state government has razed more than 500 houses and illegal structures of criminals in MP.

The Congress, however, was unrelenting in its criticism of the government, accusing it of patronising criminals.

“Recently, a BJP leader was arrested for raping a minor. If the state government really want to control crime in MP, they should stop patronising criminals,” said Ajay Yadav, MP Congress spokesperson.

