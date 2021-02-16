Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP: Tribal woman beaten up, forced to carry boy on shoulders for 3km
bhopal news

MP: Tribal woman beaten up, forced to carry boy on shoulders for 3km

Police have registered a case against her husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and a relative for voluntarily causing hurt, abusing, and criminal intimidation
By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Screenshot of the woman being forced to carry a teenage boy on her shoulders. (Sourced)

A tribal woman was allegedly beaten up and forced to walk for three kilometers while carrying a boy on her shoulders by her husband and in-laws in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, said police. The matter came to light on Monday after a video of the incident went viral.

Also Read | IAF officer booked for sexual molestation by squadron leader in Jammu

Police have registered a case against her husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and a relative for voluntarily causing hurt, abusing, and criminal intimidation. “Three people have been arrested in the case,” said Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Guna police superintendent.

“The woman had recently separated from her husband by mutual consent. She was living with another man for the past one month. But her husband’s family felt offended and abducted her on February 9. They forced her to carry a teenager on her shoulders and paraded her for 3km. The woman filed a complaint.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP