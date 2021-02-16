MP: Tribal woman beaten up, forced to carry boy on shoulders for 3km

A tribal woman was allegedly beaten up and forced to walk for three kilometers while carrying a boy on her shoulders by her husband and in-laws in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, said police. The matter came to light on Monday after a video of the incident went viral.

Also Read | IAF officer booked for sexual molestation by squadron leader in Jammu

Police have registered a case against her husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and a relative for voluntarily causing hurt, abusing, and criminal intimidation. “Three people have been arrested in the case,” said Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Guna police superintendent.

“The woman had recently separated from her husband by mutual consent. She was living with another man for the past one month. But her husband’s family felt offended and abducted her on February 9. They forced her to carry a teenager on her shoulders and paraded her for 3km. The woman filed a complaint.”