IAF officer booked for sexual molestation by squadron leader in Jammu

A wing commander of the India Air Force (IAF) posted at Satwari Air Force Station in Jammu was booked by police for allegedly molesting a woman squadron leader, following her complaint lodged on Thursday, said a police officer.

An FIR against the IAF officer under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment through various means) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by Satwari police.

“However, the accused wing commander has obtained bail from the court of law,” the police officer quoted above said. “We have initiated a probe into the matter,” he added.

The woman officer in her four-page complaint stated how the accused had allegedly been passing lewd remarks, making immoral advances, and inappropriately touching her.

The complainant also claimed that she has kept a record of ‘indecent’ messages including video messages sent to her mobile phone by the accused.

“She also has some mobile recordings to substantiate her claims. In her complaint, the squadron leader has also recalled how the wing commander knew her from before her marriage and how he had been making objectionable advances to her,” said the officer.