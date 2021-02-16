IAF officer booked for sexual molestation by squadron leader in Jammu
- The woman officer in her four-page complaint stated how the accused had allegedly been passing lewd remarks, making immoral advances, and inappropriately touching her.
A wing commander of the India Air Force (IAF) posted at Satwari Air Force Station in Jammu was booked by police for allegedly molesting a woman squadron leader, following her complaint lodged on Thursday, said a police officer.
An FIR against the IAF officer under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment through various means) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by Satwari police.
“However, the accused wing commander has obtained bail from the court of law,” the police officer quoted above said. “We have initiated a probe into the matter,” he added.
The woman officer in her four-page complaint stated how the accused had allegedly been passing lewd remarks, making immoral advances, and inappropriately touching her.
Also Read: Army conducts career counselling camp in remote village of J-K's Rajouri
The complainant also claimed that she has kept a record of ‘indecent’ messages including video messages sent to her mobile phone by the accused.
“She also has some mobile recordings to substantiate her claims. In her complaint, the squadron leader has also recalled how the wing commander knew her from before her marriage and how he had been making objectionable advances to her,” said the officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address webinar for effective implementation of budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush ministry , WHO collaborate for regional traditional medicine action plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FASTag mandatory from today; double toll fee for those without it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Bail pleas of Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk in Bombay HC today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF officer booked for sexual molestation by squadron leader in Jammu
- The woman officer in her four-page complaint stated how the accused had allegedly been passing lewd remarks, making immoral advances, and inappropriately touching her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indo-Pak wars' veteran retired Major General BK Mahapatra dies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: Criticism over activist's arrest takes centrestage
- Disha Ravi's arrest has given the protest against the three farm laws a fresh turn.
LIVE: China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Petrol price inches closer to ₹90-mark in Delhi after fresh hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AYUSH ministry, WHO SEARO ink pact to bolster traditional medicine in S-E Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre's historic move will lead to ₹1 lakh crore geo-spatial economy: Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number Theory: What does mobility data tell us about the state of the economy?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High vacancies, low budgets: What ails social justice delivery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India must set example in climate crisis fight: Bill Gates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More vaccines will get Govt nod in coming months: health minister Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox