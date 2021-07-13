MP unlocks further: Cinema halls to open, markets to function till 10pm from today

Madhya Pradesh will see more relaxations in the Covid-19 curbs from Tuesday. According to the latest order by the state government, the cinema halls have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent strength and restaurants with the full capacity. The curbs have been eased due to dip in the state's Covid-19 caseload, with health minister Narottam Mishra calling the situation under control on Monday.

Until now, cinema halls remained closed and restaurants were being operated with 50 per cent capacity. "Coronavirus cases fell to 18 while active cases stand at 296. There are no Covid-19 cases in 44 districts of the state. Now on, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies while 50 people can attend funerals," Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.

Cinema halls can now function with 50 per cent capacity while restaurants can utilise full seating. The markets too can now be opened till 10pm, according to Madhya Pradesh government order.

Until now, a maximum of 20 people were allowed to participate in funerals and 50 persons in marriage ceremonies, officials said. The markets were allowed to open till 8pm.

Chouhan held a review meeting with officials during which he told them to be alert on the projected Covid-19 third wave. "The cases are not coming down in Maharashtra and Kerala. The cases are also rising in southern and northeastern states. It is suspected that the cases may rise in the month of August. But we are committed to flattening the third wave," he added.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 18 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed its infection tally to 7,90,193, state health officials said.