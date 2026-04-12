...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

MP woman gets husband killed with paramour's help; both arrested

MP woman gets husband killed with paramour's help; both arrested

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 09:01 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Bhind, A 23-year-old woman allegedly conspired with her paramour to get her husband killed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district and staged the crime as a robbery, police said, days after a similar case surfaced in Dhar.

MP woman gets husband killed with paramour's help; both arrested

The crime was committed in an area under the Ater police station, they said.

The accused woman, Ruby, and her lover, Vishal Vimal , have been taken into custody, while another person who allegedly assisted in the murder is absconding, Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav told reporters on Saturday.

On April 8, police were informed that unidentified robbers had shot dead one Nilesh Jatav in front of his wife Ruby and their child while he was riding a motorcycle.

Ruby told the police that they were returning from village Jamna to Kharika when her bag fell on the Ridoli-Kharika road.

She claimed that as her husband stopped the motorcycle and she went to pick up the bag, two unidentified men arrived from behind, shot her husband and fled, Yadav said.

Rajesh Kushwah, who allegedly assisted in the crime, is still absconding and efforts are being made to trace him.

In a similar recent case in the state's Dhar district, a woman allegedly conspired with her paramour and hired a contract killer to eliminate her husband. She also had initially tried to project the incident as a robbery before confessing during questioning.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
paramour bhind murder case madhya pradesh
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP woman gets husband killed with paramour's help; both arrested
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP woman gets husband killed with paramour's help; both arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.