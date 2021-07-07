MP Police bust gang duping public to invest in shell companies

Madhya Pradesh police cybercrime cell arrested four people for running a racket involved in duping people to invest in shell companies and sending money to Pakistan through crypto currency, said a police officer.

The accused were identified as Avik Kedia, a chartered accountant from Gurugram, Dolly Makhija, a company secretary, and businessmen Vikki Makhija from Delhi and Dilip Patel from Gujarat. The accused carried out transactions worth ₹50 crore, said Yogesh Chaudhary, additional director general of police (ADGP).

Police also found the involvement of Vijay Chhutlani from Mumbai, Vijay Hariyani from Rajkot and an unidentified Chinese national in the fraud and are on the lookout for them, he added.

Police busted the racket while investigating a complaint of online fraud worth ₹1 crore. A Bhopal-based businessman lodged a complaint that he met a woman through a dating site in February this year and she asked him to invest in a company dealing with spices. He deposited ₹1 crore in four different bank accounts, said Chaudhary.

“Investigation revealed that the accused opened bank accounts of fake companies in nationalised banks. They targeted businessmen and asked them to deposit money in these accounts for investment. They would then convert the money into cryptocurrency with the help of agents, who were not aware of the fraud, and later send the funds to Pakistan through an international crypto exchange,” the ADGP said.

The police have seized 60 digital signatures of directors of shell companies, three laptops, four pen drivers, a mobile phone, crypto trading statements, documents related to fake firms, Aadhaar and PAN cards of different people, four cheque books, a debit card and other documents.

They said those arrested have not revealed anything yet, but the investigation was on.