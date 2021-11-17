Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bhopal news

NCW seeks immediate arrest of Bhopal man who raped, strangulated daughter
bhopal news

NCW seeks immediate arrest of Bhopal man who raped, strangulated daughter

The body of the woman and her six-month-old baby were found by a forest guard near Pilota nullah in Samasgarh area of Bhopal.
Representative image
Published on Nov 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday sought a time-bound probe into the case related to alleged rape and murder of 25-year-old woman by her father in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district.

According to the police report, a 55-year-old man was angry about his daughter's love marriage. The matter came to light when her body, along with her six-month-old baby's body was found near Pilota nullah in Samasgarh area on Sunday after being alerted by a forest guard.

It was later found that the victim had married a man from another caste about a year ago, and had been staying with her elder sister in Ratibad for the past few days, when her infant son died due to some illness on November 4.

The police was initially looking only at a murder case. But the autopsy revealed that the woman had been raped and then strangled to death.

The victim's father has been booked for murder and rape, while his son has been charged with murder conspiracy.

The NCW took cognisance of the incident terming it as “disturbing”. The organisation has written to Madhya Pradesh director-general of police demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

Topics
rape ncw
