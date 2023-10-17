Need national level movement for guaranteed MSP, says Rakesh Tikait

A national-level movement is required to force the government to enact a law for the guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for all crops in every state, said farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait during his visit to Karnal on Monday.

“There are differences between the leaders of the farmers’ unions and we all are united, and will soon launch a fresh agitation for the guaranteed MSP in the state,” he added.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader from Uttar Pradesh said the farmers with their tractors are ready and they will come on the roads whenever required.

When asked what would be the next steps of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), he said an agitation would be lead against the three controversial farm-laws, which were abolished by the Union government.

