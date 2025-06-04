Nine people killed after truck falls on their car in MP’s Jhabua

Nine people, returning home after attending a wedding, were killed after a truck laden with cement overturned on their vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Two others were injured in the accident, and they are undergoing treatment in a hospital. (Representative file photo)

The accident took place near an under-construction bridge in Kalyanpura near Bhavpura village. The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident.

The deceased include Mukesh Khaped (40), his wife Savli (35), minor son, daughter, Madhi Bamnia (38), Vijay Bamnia (14), two other minors and Akali Parmar (35).

According to police, the truck-laden with cement overturned on the Omni van near the under-construction bridge. All the people in the van were residents of Shivgarh Mahuda of Meghnagar Tehsil and were returning to their village after attending a wedding. Police teams from Thandla and Meghnagar were at the accident site.

The injured were taken to Thandla Civil Hospital and Meghnagar Hospital.