Nine killed, two injured as truck overturns on van in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua

PTI |
Jun 04, 2025 09:29 AM IST

Nine persons were killed and two others injured after a cement-laden trailer truck overturned on a van in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims, belonging to the same family, were returning from a marriage function.(AI generated image)
The accident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims, belonging to the same family, were returning from a marriage function.(AI generated image)

The accident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims, belonging to the same family, were returning from a marriage function, they said.

The truck was crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge (ROB) through a temporary road near Sanjeli railway crossing under Meghnagar tehsil area when it lost balance and overturned on a van, Jhabua Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla told PTI.

Nine persons were killed and two others injured in the accident, he said.

News / India News / Nine killed, two injured as truck overturns on van in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua
