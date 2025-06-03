Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
MSRTC directed to pay 29L compensation to family of accident victim

ByRevu Suresh
Jun 03, 2025 07:46 AM IST

MUMBAI: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has ordered the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to pay 29.64 lakh in compensation to the family of a man who was critically injured after being hit by a state transport bus in Mahim in August 2015.

The tribunal found that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the MSRTC bus driver, who collided with a motorcycle while attempting to overtake an auto-rickshaw. The motorcyclist, Jaiprakash Vartak, sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised. He later filed a claim seeking 20 lakh in compensation, but died while the proceedings were still underway.

MSRTC contested the claim, arguing that the accident was partly due to Vartak’s own negligence. However, the tribunal rejected this defence, noting that the police investigation clearly attributed the cause of the accident to the negligent driving of the bus.

While the tribunal acknowledged the seriousness of the injuries, it clarified that the applicant’s legal team had failed to establish a direct link between the injuries sustained in the accident and Vartak’s subsequent death. “Though there is mention of RTA (road traffic accident) history, in the cause of death clause, there is nothing mentioned that [the deceased] really died due to complications arising from the injuries,” the tribunal noted.

As a result, the compensation was limited to the loss of property and medical expenses incurred during the treatment period. The tribunal awarded 26.24 lakh towards medical bills, 20,000 each for special diet and conveyance, and 3 lakh for loss of income.

Vartak’s legal heirs—his 55-year-old wife and 30-year-old son—will now receive the total compensation of 29.64 lakh from MSRTC.

