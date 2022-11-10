Nine-year-old killed in tiger attack in MP’s Shahdol district

A nine-year-old girl was mauled to death by a tiger in Jaisinghnagar of Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said.

Shahdol divisional forest officer Gaurav Chaudhary said the girl, along with her grandmother and her sisters, were cutting paddy in the field when the attack took place on Tuesday.

According to her grandmother, at around 2.30 pm, a tiger from the nearby forest suddenly came into the field and grabbed the little girl away into the forest with no one present at the spot to save her.

The girl’s body was later recovered from the forest by villagers.

“There are 3-4 tigers from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve who roam around in the Jaisinghnagar forest range. A team of forest officials is trying to locate the tiger to keep a check on the tiger’s movement,” Chaudhary said.

However, this is the first incident of man-animal conflict in this area, he said.

The DFO said the victim’s family will be given financial assistance of ₹four lakh by the forest department.

