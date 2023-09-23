No government offices to be shifted out of Shimla: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that the government has no plans of shifting any of its offices out of the state capital Shimla. Sukhu, in a written response to a query posed by MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, affirmed that no official decision in this regard is being taken. He added that no proposals on this matter have been submitted by any department. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaking inside the House in Shimla on Saturday (HT Photo)

Pathania raised concerns regarding the congestion in Shimla and risks posed by heavy monsoon rains, which resulted in unprecedented loss of life and property. In light of these issues, he inquired whether the government was considering relocating headquarters and directorates of departments to alternative locations.

Shimla has long served as the political and administrative capital of Himachal Pradesh. It boasts an illustrious history and holds great significance in the state’s governance.

The CM’s response reflects the government’s commitment to retaining Shimla as the administrative hub of the state.

The concern over Shimla’s congestion has been echoed by residents and public figures alike.

While the government’s decision to keep government offices in Shimla has been met with approval by those who value the city’s historical and administrative significance, it underscores the need for comprehensive urban planning and infrastructure development to address the challenges related to urbanisation.

