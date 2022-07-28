Not my fault, says MP health worker who vaccinated 30 students with 1 syringe
A health worker in Madhya Pradesh used a single syringe to vaccinate 30 school students against Covid-19 in Sagar district 150km from state capital Bhopal before someone objected, people aware of the matter said.
The health worker, Jitendra Ahirwar, said it wasn’t his fault and he was given only one syringe and the vaccine vials to administer the vaccines. “I followed what I have told to do,” he said on a video, presumed to have been recorded by a parent at the vaccination site, Sagar’s Jain Public School.
Asked if he was aware that one syringe should not be used to inject multiple people, Jitendra shot back, said, “I know that. Which is why I asked them if I have to use just one syringe and they said ‘yes’. so I used one syringe. How it is it my fault”.
Kshitij Singhal, Sagar district’s collector in-charge said the health department has filed a complaint with the police against the health worker.
“A vaccination session was organised for the students in Jain Public School, as part of the Covid 19 Vaccination Maha Abhiyan. During the vaccination session, some parents complained that he vaccinated more than one child with the same syringe. Due to the seriousness of the complaint, the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) inspected the site to probe the matter and it was found to be true.”
CMHO DK Goswami said an investigation into the incident is underway. “Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.
Singhal added that an inquiry has also been ordered against the district immunization officer Dr Rakesh Roshan.
Cong believes Nehru-Gandhi family above law: Tejasvi Surya
BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Thursday charged the Congress with being a "dynastic" party which believed that the Nehru-Gandhi family was "above the law". Surya, who is also the national president of BJP youth wing, was talking to reporters upon his arrival in the Bihar capital for attending a two-day conclave of the party's seven "morchas" over the weekend.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
