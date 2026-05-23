Bhubaneswar, Odisha's State Archaeology has signed MoUs with IIT Kharagpur and Bhopal's School of Planning and Architecture to step up conservation of the state's rich heritage and architectural legacy, an official said.

Odisha archaeology signs MoUs with IIT Kharagpur, Bhopal institute for heritage conservation

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The collaborations aim to strengthen the conservation, documentation and development of Odisha's historic monuments, temples, heritage structures and archaeological sites through the integration of modern science and technology, he said.

According to the provisions of the MoU, IIT Kharagpur will apply advanced technologies such as LiDAR, 3D documentation, structural analysis, digital mapping, Geographic Information Systems , remote sensing and scientific conservation methodologies for heritage preservation and monitoring, the official said.

The collaboration will also focus on research, innovation and interdisciplinary knowledge integration in the field of heritage conservation.

Similarly, the MoU with the School of Planning and Architecture , Bhopal, will support heritage planning and conservation architecture, museum and exhibition design and architectural documentation, provide technical advisory and conduct capacity-building programmes.

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{{^usCountry}} On the occasion, Odisha's Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Friday said the initiative would play a transformative role in protecting and developing the state's heritage assets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the occasion, Odisha's Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Friday said the initiative would play a transformative role in protecting and developing the state's heritage assets. {{/usCountry}}

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He stated that around 82 monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India and nearly 212 monuments under the Odisha State Archaeology Department would benefit from the initiative.

He described the collaborations as a landmark step towards preserving Odisha's glorious cultural and architectural heritage for future generations.

"Our heritage and architecture have given Odisha a unique recognition at the national and international levels. It is our responsibility to preserve these historic sites and make future generations aware of their significance," he said.

Through these collaborations, modern technologies will be used for scientific conservation, digital documentation and sustainable development of heritage sites, the minister said.

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He also noted that special importance would be given to the safety, protection and long-term conservation of temples, monuments and historic structures across the state.

In another significant announcement, it was informed that under the National Education Policy 2020, ten students from Odisha will get internship opportunities at IIT Kharagpur in the field of heritage and architectural conservation.

During the programme, the official logo of the Odisha State Archaeology Department was also unveiled.

Officials of the Odisha government, IIT Kharagpur and SPA Bhopal were present at the MoU signing event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.